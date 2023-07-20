Driver arrested a year after hit-and-run at Queen’s Park Savannah

News

One year after photographer Anthony Harris died after he was knocked down while riding his bicycle around the Queen’s Park Savannah, a man has been charged with causing his death by dangerous driving.

A release from the police service on Thursday morning said Naeem Bisnath was arrested and charged on July 11. He was granted $300,000 bail when he appeared in court.

Police said extensive investigations led to Bisnath’s arrest.

“The Trinidad and Tobago Police Services wishes to remind all motorists to exercise due care and attention as they utilise the roadways of the country.”

Harris was riding his bicycle close to the President’s House on July 9, 2022, when he was struck from behind by a car.

He died at hospital the next day.

There were multiple calls for the repair of the CCTV cameras around the Queen’s Park Savannah after his death, as the cameras were not working during the incident.