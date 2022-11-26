Dream XI T10 Blast : Rungetters beat Leatherback Giants by 18 runs

Black Immigrant Daily News

Rungetters’ Man of the Match Vikash Mohan. –

DEFENDING Dream XI T10 Blast Trinidad champions Rungetters Blue Devils recorded their first win of the tournament on Friday as they defeated Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants by 18 runs at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

Sent in to bat, Rungetters were led to 98/6 after their ten overs courtesy of a captain’s knock of 39 from 20 balls from Vikash Mohan. Joshua James (13) and Christopher Vincent (12) were the only other batsmen to get within double figures.

Mohan hit four sixes and two fours.

Topping the bowling for Leatherback Giants were Damion Joachim (2/17) and Denzil Antoine (2/24).

In their turn at the crease, Leatherback Giants struggled from early on as they lost their openers Ewart Nicholson (four) and Leonardo Julien (duck) with just six runs on the board.

Kjorn Ottley (21) tried to salvage the innings, partnered with lower-order knocks from Joachim (19) and Marlon Richard (15).

However, Rungetters’ Vishan Jagassar (2/11), Uthman Muhammad (2/14) and Vincent (2/15) bowled well and restricted the batting team to 80/8 after their ten overs.

In the earlier match, two blistering unbeaten knocks from opener Kirstan Kallicharan (42 not out from 18 balls) and Jason Mohammed (41 not out from 18 balls) propelled Soca Kings to an emphatic nine-wicket victory over Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers.

The latter batted first and posted 90/6 from ten overs led by middle-order batsman Anderson Mahase (25). Jabari Mills finished on 16 not out while Terrance Hinds chipped in with 15.

Chadeon Raymond (2/23) was the pick of the Soca Kings bowlers.

Chasing 91 for victory, Kallicharan and Mohammed were ruthless with the bat. The former smashed five sixes and one four partnered with Mohammed’s three sixes and four boundaries to easily take them over the line.

Sunil Narine (four) was the only batsman dismissed, bowled by pacer Shaaron Lewis. Additionally, all matches scheduled to bowl off on Saturday were postponed owing to the emergency weather alert.

These matches – Cocrico Cavaliers line up against Steelpan Players (9am), Soca Kings play Leatherback Giants (noon), Rungetters face Fides Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (3pm) and Soca Kings go up against Leatheback Giants once more, from 5.30pm – have been rescheduled for Sunday.

