Drake Offers Buy Famous Jamaican Restaurant In Toronto Amid Closure

Drake could be the next owner of a famous local Jamaican eatery in Toronto if he can reach a deal with the owners.

There’s no doubt that Drake has a deep love for his hometown Toronto and a very deep appreciation of Jamaican culture and its music. The Canadian rapper showed just how much he loved both recently when he stepped up and offered to buy Randy’s Patties, a staple Jamaican treat in the capital city of Canada.

The well-known establishment, a Jamaican patty eatery, used its Instagram account yesterday, February 24, to share some devastating news with locals. They revealed that after 40 years in the business, they would be shutting their doors permanently.

According to the post, “Due to a variety of issues, including years of endless Metrolinx construction, 2 years of COVID, labour shortages, and aging owners we have decided to close our doors and re-evaluate our next steps going forward.”

They added that they were proud to have served the community and grateful for the support. In the post, restaurant owners also stated that the family business was proud to have been a staple in the heart of Little Jamaica along Eglinton Ave. West, for over 40 years. They also stated that they were very thankful to be a part of the amazing community.

Their fans seemed unhappy with the news like this fan, who said: “Sad news. Thank you for everything you’ve contributed to our city. We’ll miss you,” and this one who added, “Sad day, growing up the in Area @randyspatties was a staple . Best patties in the city.”

It has indeed been a struggle for small businesses the world over as the pandemic wages on. One of their more well-known supporters, Etalk anchor Tyrone Edwards also took to his Instagram account to share the news. He also made a plea to his followers, asking for their support to help the eatery.

Drake eating Dave’s Hot Chicken / @champagnepapi IG

That’s when the “God’s Plan” rapper swooped in and seemingly saved the day with a very simple but powerful statement. “I’ll buy Randy’s right now,” Drizzy posted in the comments section.

That was all it took for the story to become a much more positive one. Edwards soon caught wind of Drake’s comment and immediately promised the OVO boss that he would put him in touch with the right people to make that deal a reality.

“@champagnepapi [Drake] soon link you, trying to get ahold of someover over there,” he wrote in response to Drake’s text.

Drake has a pretty diverse portfolio, and this wouldn’t be his first go at the food industry. In 2015, he opened his own restaurant in Toronto called Fring’s. However, that venture didn’t work out, and it was closed down three years later. He’s also currently a minority owner of the ever-growing California fast-food chain Dave’s Hot Chicken. He joined them in September 2021.

Drake was quoted as saying that he got involved because “I tried the food, and it was amazing. After meeting the founders and hearing their story, I jumped at the opportunity to invest.” We later learned that Drake was one of the largest individual contributors to the chain. He is also an investor in Daring Foods, a maker of plant-based chicken.

While these investments were probably based on profitability, it may be that this one is based a little bit on nostalgia and wanting to do right by his community. No one from Randy’s Patties has responded to the offer as yet, but hopefully, this one ends positively for them.