Drake Loses $2 Million Betting On Israel Adesanya In UFC Fight

Drake took a big loss on Saturday night and lost $2 million in a UFC fight. The rapper is known for his outlandish sports betting and gambling, and while he often wins the prize, his luck ran out on Saturday.

Drake made the seven figures bet on his friend middleweight champion Israel Adesanya who went up against Alex Pereira on Saturday night at the UFC 281 match held at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Drizzy, who has a deal with sports betting company Stake, had shared on Saturday night that he had taken a break from his betting, but he had planned to “stack” up as he shared his hopes of winning the bet.

Drake’s $2 million bet would have only brought him $2.9 million had he won the intense fight that saw Pereira dealing Adesanya a TKO during the 5th round. This is also a break in his winning streak with Adesanya, whom he previously betted and won $1 million back in July when Adesanya defeated Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

In the meantime, Drake is still winning, at least when it comes to music. On Sunday, the rapper’s joint album with 21 Savage- ‘Her Loss’ earned the biggest streaming week for a collaboration album in US history with 513 million streams.

The album also on Sunday debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with the biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop set in 2022 and the fourth-largest streaming week ever for any album. According to Billboard, the album’s Billboard 200 debut at the number one spot comes with 404,000 equivalent album units earned in the US, with the majority of it coming from streaming activity.

The album has received mixed reviews and has brought its share of controversy, including lyrics fans thought were referring to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Drake and 21 Savage were also slapped with a temporary injunction after Vogue’s owner Conde Nast, who filed a lawsuit against the rappers for using its copyrights in a fake publicity stunt to promote the project.