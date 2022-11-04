Drake Diss Kanye West, Ice Spice, Thee Stallion & Serena Williams’ Husband on ‘Her Loss’

Drake direct some lyrics towards Kanye West, Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion, Serena Williams’ husband, D.R.A.M., and more on his new album.

Drake is not holding back as he aims at several people on his new track “Circo Loco,” released with 21 Savage on their joint album Her Loss. The album arrived one week late due to a delay with producer 40 being sick with Covid last week.

The project has 16 songs which include a feature from Travis Scott. Shortly after the album was released at midnight on Friday (November 4), Drake began to trend on social media as fans speculated that he was dissing Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, and even Bad Bunny.

Drake suggest Megan Thee Stallion lied about getting shot

The song “Circo Loco,” produced by Boi-1da and Tay Keith, has drawn reactions from fans, even Megan Thee Stallion, who initially denied that the lyrics were about her but then spoke out against Drake and others rapping about her shooting.

In the first verse and beginning of the second verse of the song, fans felt that Drake was taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion, who was allegedly shot by Drake’s Canadian countryman and friend Tory Lanez in 2020. Drake has never spoken about the incident nor condemned Tory Lanez, who is presently on trial.

The verse goes: “I been blowing through the money like it grow on trees/I been fucking on a French bitch, c’est la vie/I just put ’em on a jet, now they all Italian/Way I’m dressing, ’til I been to a thousand islands/This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”

The second verse also seemed to reference Megan’s graduation from college last year.

“Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn ?nough/Play your album track one, ‘kay, I heard enough.”

On Twitter, fans immediately zoomed in on the lyrics drawing a response from Megan Thee Stallion.

“I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT B**CH keep sucking my pv**y,” Megan initially wrote, denying that anything was directed at her.

A fan later argued that Drake was speaking about her due to the stallion reference. “He said stallion tho so technically he did say your name,” the fan wrote to which Megan responded, “A stallion is slang for a TALL THICK WOMAN.”

It’s unclear if Megan Thee Stallion is agreeing that Drake was taking shots at her, but the rapper took to Twitter to call out male rappers for constantly speaking about her getting shot.

“Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass N***as! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot? You n**as especially RAP N***AS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her,” Megan wrote.

She added in another tweet, “And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all h*e a$$ favorite rappers that stood behind a N***a that SHOT A FEMALE.”

In a final tweet, Megan wrote, “People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool f**k it bye.”

Drake take a jab at Ice Spice

In the meantime, fans also think that Drake took shots at Ice Spice on another track, “Backoutsideboyz,” when he said, “She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute.”

Fans believe that he is shading Ice Spice, who had shared months ago that the rapper had jumped into her DMs and commended her song “Munch.” She was later flown out to Toronto, where she was spotted at a concert with Drake.

The pair later unfollowed each other, and it’s unclear what exactly happened with them. In an interview last week, Ice Spice was asked about Drake, but he declined to speak on it.

Drake mentioned Bad Bunny

It seems that Drake might also be in his feelings about Latin singer Bad Bunny reportedly raking in big bucks for his concerts. On the track “Major Distribution,” Drake seeks to expand his male ego as he raps, “Bad Bunny numbers, it’s a robbery five-hundred million, just for Aubrey.”

Fans also surmised that the rapper was asserting what his label deal was in light of the recent publicity that Bad Bunny earned $353.2 million and sold 1.6 million tickets in 2022.

Drake calls Kanye West an Opp

Drake also apparently took shots at Kanye West, whom he called “The Opps.” In the song, Circo Loco,” he seems to reference his Larry Hoover concert with Kanye West last year, where the men mended fences after beefing for five or more years.

“Linking with the opps, b***ch I did that for J Prince,” Drake raps. Drake has a good relationship with J. Prince’s son Jas, whom he says introduced him to Lil Wayne and the rest became history.

Drake slighted Serena Williams husband Alexis Ohanian

Even Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, caught a stray shot, and Drake name-dropped the famous Tennis star saying, “Serena, your husband a groupie.”

Drake and Serena were rumored to have dated sometime between 2011- 2015. In a flirty tweet in 2011, Drake said, “Serena, I cannot wait to put it on you and make you sweat ……….during our match this weekend.” They were also spotted kissing in 2015 in Cincinnati.

He also named dropped the tennis player in his track “Worst Behaviour” and got into a beef with her ex-Common. It seems that the rapper is still hung up over the tennis champion.

Neither Bad Bunny, Kanye West, Alexis Ohanian, nor Ice Spice has responded to Drake’s latest album and his insults.

On Twitter, fans were particularly angry at Drake for targeting Megan.

“This is wild why’s Drake coming at Megan Thee Stallion this hard?” one fan asked.

“Megan thee stallion is a successful woman that built her career by herself without entertaining dramas or mfs for clout. She’s always been bout her business and music, nun else, and this is exactly why the music industry is weird towards her and always tries to provoke her,” another person said.

“I haven’t listened but you’re saying that Drake is making fun of Megan Thee Stallion in one of the songs and claiming she never got shot? If so, I won’t be listening,” another said.