Drake Dedicates Nike Air Force 1 “CLB” To His Mom and Their Favorite Book

Drake is all about love, and it seems that his creativity and designs all have a unique connection to the rapper, who revealed on Saturday that his mother inspired the design for his upcoming Certified Lover Boy Air Force 1s.

In a post on Instagram, the rapper shared that his mother, Sandi Graham, and her favorite book inspired the Certified Lover Boy Nike Air Force 1s, which he revealed to fans. The Canadian rapper shared with fans close-up photos of the Air Force 1s showing the phrase “Love you forever” on the side of the shoe as well as three heart-shaped studs on the top.

The “Love you forever” phrase was thought to be an ode to the rapper’s eighth studio album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’ released last September, but Drake is now sharing that the term actually means more to him as he revealed that it is the name of a book that his mother loves.

The rapper shared a photo of the book re-imagined with the Nike swoosh on the front cover with the name, ‘Love You Forever,’ by Robert Munsch and illustrated by Sheila McGraw in a slideshow.

The beloved children’s book was published in 1986, and the storyline is about a mother who has a different lullaby for her son at each new stage in his life.

Drake also shared a sweet note dedicated to his mother.

“For my mother, Your perennial care and nurturing is never lost on me. This book is the time capsule of our love. I long for the days when it was this simple. — Aubrey,” the note read.

While it appears that the Nike X Nocta shoes are a special creation for his mother, fans are still waiting in excitement for the release of the Air Force 1s, which is a deal between Nike and Drake’s sports brand, NOCTA first announced last July.

The shoes suffered a delay, but according to new reports, fans can cop a pair on December 2. The shoes are being retailed for $160.