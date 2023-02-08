Dr Browne on missing fishermen: Venezuelan authorities approached for help

News

STILL MISSING: Rishi Khemchan. –

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said the Venezuelan authorities have been contacted to assist in the search for four missing fishermen from Mayaro who may have drifted into Venezuelan waters.

He was responding to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on Tuesday.

The four men, Rishi Khemchan, 38, of Grand Lagoon, boat owner Heeralal “Lenus” Cooblal, 54, Andy “Tallman” George, 40, and the boat’s captain, identified only as “Criminal George,” both of Guayaguayare, left on a pirogue, Benom 2 TFN 5906, at around 2 pm last Tuesday from the Guayaguayare fishing depot.

They were expected to return on Thursday evening or Friday morning. However, they have yet to return. On Sunday, the pirogue with its engine was found partially submerged in the Gulf of Paria near Venezuela’s borders.

STILL MISSING: Heeralal Cooblal. –

Browne said the relevant information and requests had been passed to the Venezuelan authorities.

“All available means of assistance are being pursued as guided by the TT Coast Guard. The matter is ongoing and the searches are underway.”

Browne said he could not give a current update on the situation in his capacity as the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister and the question should be put to the Minister of National Security.

MAN’S BODY WASHES ASHORE

In an unrelated incident, a body which washed ashore in Guayaguayare on Tuesday morning, is believed to be that of fisherman Suresh Heeraman.

Heeraman of Ridge Road, Rio Claro, went missing on February 4. Around 8.30 am on Tuesday, the Hunters Search and Rescue team led by Captain Vallence Rambharat, which was searching for four other fishermen who went missing last week, spotted the body.

Reports indicate that Heeraman was at Isthmus Road, Point Galeota, Guyaguyare last Saturday with four other men to fish and camp out on the beach overnight.

Around 2 am on Sunday, he told one of the men he was going for a walk. He never returned.

– Additional reporting by YVONNE WEBB