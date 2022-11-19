Dr Avinash Sawh before Medical Board

News

Dr Avinash Sawh. – File Photo

THE case of race-laced remarks allegedly uttered by Dr Avinash Sawh and secretly recorded in a telephone conversation is now before the Medical Board.

His attorney Wayne Sturge told Newsday on Friday the next hearing is expected in the new year.

Asked for an update, Sturge said, “Nothing yet. It has started. It is ongoing. They took evidence.”

Sawh was previously represented by attorney Martin George.

Sawh was alleged to have made the offensive remarks in November 2020, which were secretly recorded by a former female employee before becoming public.

It was said that Sawh had uttered discriminatory remarks about African nurses – saying his patients preferred East Indian nurses – and about police officers – whom he dubbed “uneducated.”

Subsequently Sawh issued an apology for his remarks.

He also took legal action to try to stop the Medical Board tribunal, whose impartiality he questioned on the basis of one member allegedly being married to a university professor who had been a 1970s Black Power activist.

Sturge recalled the last hearing being in September.

“We were supposed to meet again in December, but were told they (Medical Board members) were unavailable.”