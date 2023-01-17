DPP orders inquest into San Juan man’s death

News

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, has ordered an inquest into the death of 50-year-old Nigel Bernard Welch.

Police, in a release, said Welch, of Laventille Road, San Juan, was at Prizgar Road, San Juan, on January 3, when he allegedly had an altercation with another man over money.

Welch was wounded at the back of his head, the release said.

He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment where he died on January 4.

A man, who had been held by police in connection with Welch’s death, was released on Monday, on the advice of the DPP.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp Ramjag and Sgt Radhaykissoon with the assistance of PC Benaldo, all of Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Two.