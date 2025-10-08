Over $300M in illegal drugs seized over two days Tancoo in dark over reports of CAL CEO's resignation PNM backs counter-proliferation bill in Senate Chase visits Colombian plant to strengthen trade ties $750k for Keshorn, Jereem; Chaconia Gold for TKR Major changes for 18 ministers as PM adjusts Cabinet portfolios
Dozens killed as Pakistani army, fighters clash near Afghan border 

08 October 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Eleven military personnel have been killed in a gunfight with armed fighters in the country’s northwest, according to the Pakistani army.

The gun battle erupted early on Wednesday during an intelligence operation in the Orakzai district near the Afghan border, the army said in a news release.

During the intelligence raid, the military said, an “intense” exchange of fire broke out with “Khawarij”, a term it uses for banned groups such as the Pakistan Taliban, which claimed responsibility for the attack.

Among the dead were Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Arif and his deputy, Major Tayyab Rahat, along with nine other soldiers. The army said 19 fighters were also killed.

The Reuters news agency, citing Pakistani security officials, reported that the fighters ambushed a military convoy with a roadside bomb before opening fire.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded security forces for their service and paid tribute to the troops who lost their lives.

In recent months, the Pakistan Taliban, which wants to overthrow the government and replace it with their hardline brand of Islamic governance, has stepped up attacks on Pakistani security forces.

Islamabad says the group uses neighbouring Afghanistan to train and plan attacks against Pakistan, while archrival India funds and backs them, charges denied by both countries.

 

