Double murder in Pleasantville, three other killings keep cops busy

Five people were shot dead in four separate incidents within the last 24 hours across three police divisions in Trinidad.

At Cassia Avenue, Pleasantville in San Fernando, police responded to a report of a double homicide and found the victims, Akeem Vincent, 31, and Bevon “BJ” Jules, 41, dead outside Building Two at around 6.15 pm on Friday.

Vincent, of Coconut Boulevard, and Jules, of Orchid Gardens, both in Pleasantville, were standing on the western side of the building where a gunman ambushed them and began shooting.

As both victims fell to the ground, the gunman got into a Suzuki Swift car which sped away.

Homicide officers, including acting Cpl Marash, PC Young and WPCs Cadette and Gilkes visited the scene and gathered evidence.

The police recovered a total of 11 spent 9mm casings at the scene.

Minutes later, at around 7 pm, police responded to a report of a shooting at Bamboo Trace, Upper Fairley Street, in Tunapuna.

There they found the body of Kyle “Skinnies” Flemming, 21, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Less than an hour later, at around 7.50 pm, the police responded to yet another fatal shooting at O’Connor Street in Blanchisseuse.

Sgt Hosein and other officers of the Blanchisseuse Police Station found the body of Marvin Glaude, 37, on the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Sgt Ramoutar and other police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) visited the scene and gathered evidence.

Investigators recovered a total of 65 spent casings, including 46 rounds of 9 mm, 11 rounds of 5.56 mm, and eight rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition.

Glaude is the latest in string of murders on O’Connor Street.

On August 11, firefighter Kerron Joseph, 38, was killed on O’Connor Street, Blanchisseuse.

Joseph had been wounded in a previous incident where two other men were shot dead on September 8, 2021 at O’Connor Street during a drive-by attack.

Over the past two years, O’Connor Street has had a spate of murders stemming from gang violence and drug-related incidents. Earlier this year, on April 21, villager Carver Evangelist, 50, of O’Connor Street, was shot dead near his home. Evangelist’s eldest son, Sherwin Maharaj, 31, was murdered on February 17, 2021, while taking soft drinks to a relative on O’Connor Street.

His younger brother Michael Evangelist, 31, and another man Nigel Dedier, 51, were killed at a construction site in Blanchisseuse on January 27. Days after Evangelist’s sister’s house was shot at and firebombed.

And in the latest incident, around 7 am on Saturday, a man identified as Wendell Baptiste was gunned down at Eight Street, Five Rivers in Arouca.

Investigations are ongoing.