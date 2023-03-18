Double murder in Morvant, killing in Diego Martin take murder toll to 125

News

Three men were gunned down in the west on Friday night, brining the country’s murder toll to 125.

The first incident was a double murder in Morvant, while the second occurred in Diego Martin.

Around 9.15 pm, the police received a call reporting gunshots near Lady Young Road, Morvant. When they arrived, they found Akil “Germs” Rodriguez, of Romain Lands, St Francois Valley Road, Morvant, lying on his back in a pool of blood on the road. He had gunshot wounds to the head, neck and chest.

People gathered at the scene pointed out another wounded man nearby. He was alive but lying on his left side in front of a white Toyota wagon.

He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, was examined by a doctor, but was later pronounced dead. He was later identified as Christopher Fitzroy Towine, of Mon Repos Road, Morvant.

One of the victims is reportedly the brother of one of the men who were shot and killed on Ariapita Avenue on February 18 when a female UK national was injured. Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher said then the Woodbrook incident was gang-related.

Later that night, around 11.06 pm, the police responded to reports of gunshots at Alfred Drive Condos, Crystal Stream, Diego Martin about 20 minutes earlier.

The police officers found Joey Kissoon, 38, of Roedler Road, Piarco Gardens, Piarco, in the driver’s seat of a white Toyota Hilux in a car park. The vehicle was in neutral and Kissoon had several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Six spent shells and one bullet were found on the ground nearby.

Investigations into both incidents are continuing.