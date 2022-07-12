Double murder in Gasparillo

News

TWO men were gunned down in Gasparillo on Monday night.

The men, who according to police reports, are both of African descent, were discovered lying on their backs with multiple bullet wounds on the side of the road in First Street, Harmony Hall.

Constables Soogrim and Phagoo of the Gasparillo Police Station responded to a report of a shooting at around 7.30 pm and came across the bodies.

The men were dressed in black T-Shirts, both sporting Rasta hairstyles. A black Nissan Tiida hatchback, registration PDE 4512 was seen nearby. It too had been shot and its rear windshield was shattered by bullets.

The bodies were removed to the Forensic Science Centre and Homicide Bureau (Region III) detectives and the Gasparillo Police are continuing investigations.