Double murder in Claxton Bay, killing in Morvant

A third man who was freed last year of the killing of San Juan businesswoman Samdaye Rampersad has been murdered.

Police reported that Kervin Williams, 39, Diamond Village Claxton Bay, was one of two men gunned down on Friday evening.

Williams, Roger Mootoo, Phillip “The Boss” Boodram, Ricky Singh and Aaron “Arc Eye” Grappie were convicted for manslaughter and sentenced to 28 years in prison. On June 30, 2022, the Appeal Court upheld an appeal from Boodram, on behalf of the men, over their manslaughter convictions.

They were released after spending 17 years in prison.

In September last year, three months after their release, Boodram of Fifth Street, Dow Village, California; Gerard Thorington, 53, of Goodwill Road, Enterprise; and 17-year-old Maalik Paul of Railway Road, Couva were killed by police, during an alleged shootout at Esperanza, Couva.

On February 26, Mootoo was gunned down at his St Margaret’s Village, Claxton Bay home.

On Friday evening, Williams, along with a yet to be identified man, were shot dead at Hermitage Road, Caratal Road, Macaulay, Claxton Bay. Police said around 6.25 pm officers responded to a report of shooting and found the men dead in a white Hyundai Elantra.

Williams was in the driver’s seat while the other man was in the front passenger’s seat. The two back doors were found open.

The double murder took place hours before a Morvant man was killed in a separate unrelated killing.

Police reported that officers of North-Eastern Division Task Force responded to a report of gunshots at Chinapoo, Morvant at about 10.30 pm Friday night.

Officers found Iko Callender, a father of one, in a track off the road near the Chinapoo Community Centre with multiple gunshot injuries around 12.20 am.

Police said they took the injured man to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was declared dead shortly before 1 am on Saturday.

No motive was given for any of the murders.