Double murder in Carenage

News

File photo –

A 21-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were gunned down during the early morning hours in Carenage.

The deceased were identified as Neyland Glasgow of Scorpion Alley and Dayna Joyles of Seaview Hill.

Relatives were reluctant to speak to reporters but police reports said that at about 1.30 am on Sunday, residents of Scorpion Alley heard a barrage of gunshots in the area of a nearby bridge.

After the shooting ended, residents cautiously checked and saw the bodies of Joyles and Glasgow near the bridge. Both appeared to have been shot multiple times.

Crime scene investigators processed the scene and recovered several 5.56 mm ammunition casings at the scene. No arrests have been made and no motive given for the double homicide.