Double murder in Arima – 12 murders for the year…so far

TWO men were shot dead in Arima on Saturday night.

They have been identified as 30-year-old Anton “Frosty” John, and 29-year-old Kamali “Mali” Cayonne, both of Mt Zion Road, Arima.

According to reports, at about 9.10 pm the two were liming at LP #3 Garcia Circular, when a silver Nissan B15 car drove up to them. Five armed men, all wearing masks got out of the car and opened fire on the two.

John and Cayonne ran into a house with the gunmen chasing after they. The two were cornered in a room on the northern side of the house and were shot dead.

The men got back into the car which sped off. A report was made and Arima police as well as the district medical officer arrived on the scene. The bodies were removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsies.

There were at least four murders committed on the weekend, driving the overall murder toll for the year to 12, as of press time on Sunday night.

Apart from the murders of John and Cayonne, Nathaniel Britto was shot dead during a failed robbery attempt on Saturday in Santa Cruz.

According to a police report, the Morvant man who off-loading cases of drinks from a delivery truck outside a shop in Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz when gunmen arrived and demanded cash and valuables. As the driver ran off, Britto who was holding cases of drinks at the time, was shot. The two gunmen escaped without taking anything. Then on Sunday morning, six-year-old Kylie Maloney was shot in her chest by gunmen dressed in military-type gear who opened fire on the house where the child, her 25-year-old mother and others were inside asleep.

Kylie died later while undergoing surgery. Her mother and another man were also shot while a fourth person was grazed by a bullet. No arrests have been made in any of these killings.