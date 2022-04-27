Double homicide in Couva

News

Two men died at hospital on Tuesday night, shortly after a shooting in Point Lisas in Couva.

The police identified the victims as Malick Harper of Aneisa Street and John Outram, of Mary Street, both in Couva.

Residents of Aneisa Street heard gunshots at around 6.30 pm and called the police.

The two were shot in a yard.

Both were taken to the Couva Health Facility, where they later died while undergoing treatment.

No one has been arrested.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.