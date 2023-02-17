Dominique Thorne’s homecoming: Wakanda Forever star in Trinidad for Carnival

News

Wakandaa Forever star Dominique Thorne explores her mas options. Thorne has been visiting panyards and fetes and attended Kes the Band’s Iz We concert on February 14 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba.

Photo courtesy Lynden Llewelyn, Envisage TT

She kept audiences on the edge of their seats with her role as superhero Ironheart in the blockbuster Marvel film Wakanda Forever, but US actress Dominique Thorne will be wearing a different costume as she hits the road on Carnival Monday.

While she has a busy schedule ahead of her Ironheart series on Disney+ later this year, Thorne made time to visit Trinidad to reconnect with her family and culture during Carnival.

Speaking with Newsday at Digicel’s Maraval Road, St Clair office on February 17, Thorne said she was happy to be in her parents’ homeland for the first time in 12 years.

Her father, Carnarvon Guy, is from Mayaro, and mother, Nerissa Guy, is from Chaguanas.

Wakanda star Dominique Thorne interacts with primary schoolchildren. Photo courtesy Lynden Llewelyn, Envisage TT

Thorne, 25, says while her return to Trinidad was long overdue, she felt right at home with relatives in Central Trinidad after her arrival on February 14.

“It didn’t feel like a decade had passed since my last visit, especially as my aunt was who I was with for the last visit and she was the one who met us at the airport this time. It felt like a snapback to the last time I was here and picking back up at that same spot and getting to see all of my family. It was definitely a familiar feeling. If anything, the sense of love and roots has gotten stronger and deeper since the last time I was here.”

Due to her demanding work schedule, Thorne usually doesn’t have much time to rest and relax but, ahead of filming later this year, she decided to use her downtime to take a much-needed vacation.

“I was working back-to-back and there were a bunch of meetings that I was supposed to have with people in person that I had to put off until I finished filming.

“So, February was the first available window of time to have those meetings but at the same time, I had this strong urge to see my only first cousin, who is six-years-old, and I was having this conversation about coming back (to Trinidad) to see him and I felt like if I didn’t make the time there would always be another reason to put work first and delay it.”

Dominique Thorne and Digicel TT CEO Abraham Schmidst at Digicel’s Maraval Road, St Clair office. on February 16. Photo courtesy Lynden Llewelyn, Envisage TT

Since her arrival, Thorne has immersed herself in Trinidadian culture visiting panyards and fetes, even attending Kes the Band’s Iz We concert at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, on February 14.

Despite being away from TT for such a long period, Thorne says she had no problems finding the rhythm of this year’s soca music and has even selected her top three favourites for Road March.

“I have a top three, they have to be Kes’ Mental Day, that’s my baby cousin’s favourite song as well, Olatunji’s Engine Room was also very good and Machel Montano’s Night Shift even though that’s probably not in the mix.”

Thorne was born and spent most of her life in Brooklyn, New York, She still keeps her Trini roots close to her heart. She earned a US Presidential Scholar in the Arts award in 2015 and even began playing pan at university. Her Trinidadian accent is still recognisable under her New York tone.

Wakanda Forever star Dominique Thorne with her Trini aunt Nekeisha Morgan at Kes The Band’s Iz We concert on February 14 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba. Photo courtesy Lynden LLewelyn, Envisage TT

“What’s crazy is that I was in Phoenix, Arizona, for the Super Bowl that just passed and I found myself at an event for the Congressional Black Caucus and I was speaking with a congresswoman and at some point she asked me where I was from, I told her I was from Brooklyn, but eventually I told her my parents were from Trinidad and that’s when she said, ‘I knew I heard the islands.’

“When I graduated I didn’t get the chance to keep practising (playing pan) but coming back here is a reminder of things I want to keep practising and exercising to strengthen these skills.

“Being born in America it’s very easy for people to dismiss your Trinidadian connection but in our household with the people I interact with everyday, they are Trinidadians.”

Growing up in a Trinidadian household, Thorne says her mother hoped she would pursue a more traditional field of study and encountered some initial reluctance when she told her about her plans to study performing arts.

She says her father and grandfather Frank Morgan eventually helped in convincing her mother to accept her passion, which blossomed into a successful career as she earned a supporting role in Judas and the Black Messiah alongside A-list actor Daniel Kaluuya who won an Academy Award for his portrayal of senior Black Panther Party member Fred Hampton in the film.

Thorne is among several actors with Trinidadian roots who have earned acclaim for their work over the years.

Commenting on this success, Thorne says she feels their mannerisms make them natural storytellers.

“I think many times that Trinidadians are storytellers.

“Just growing up and remembering my grandmother retell a story about an accident they saw on the road, it’s full passion, full commitment they make you feel like you are in the car with them.

“It’s an animated but also a very grounded perspective or view of the world and also I think it’s the energy you see amplified (that) you see for Carnival, that same ability to express yourself.”

While Thorne won’t be able to enjoy the full parade of the bands as she leaves TT on Carnival Tuesday, she intends to soak up as much of the culture as possible and says one of the major items on her schedule is to attend the Machel One Show concert on Carnival Friday.

“I was talking to my cousin recently and we agreed that in our minds and our hearts our list of top entertainers are Michael Jackson at number one and Machel Montano at number two.

“It would be a huge experience to see this man who helped shape our culture especially with our way to connect to that culture over in the US and the easiest way is through music.

“Also being an academically-centred child growing up, I didn’t get a lot of chances to party so I’m definitely looking forward to my first J’Ouvert experience and things like that.”

Wakanda Forever star Dominique Thorne connects with her Trini roots culture at BP Renegades panyard on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain. Photo courtesy Lyden LLewelyn, Envisage TT

Thorne is represented locally by brand marketing agency Avelle Brand Management Company. CEO Avalon Gomez has helped organised Thorne’s activities and appearances while in Trinidad. Gomez said she was happy to represent Thorne and commended her commitment to her culture.

“Hosting Dominique is an honour for myself and a big deal for my company’s brand.

“Ms Thorne’s humility and love for people, culture and storytelling made us the perfect fit and makes her a true Trini.

“We would like to thank some of our partners (for) making Dominique’s short tour here fun, they are Kes the Band, Digicel and Blackstar Entertainment.”