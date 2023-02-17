Dominica State Attorney Participates on U.S. Sponsored Leadership Program

Black Immigrant Daily News

The U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown has announced that Pearlisa Morvan, State Attorney in the Chambers of the Dominica Attorney General, has been selected to participate in the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

Morvan traveled to the United States to participate in a project titled, ‘Rule of Law and the U.S. Judicial System.’ The project which will run from February 11 to February 25 seeks to examine the underlying principles of the U.S. judicial and legal systems and their basis in the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law; deepen understanding of the federal and state judicial systems for both criminal and civil matters under the U.S. model of federalism; and demonstrate the workings of an independent judiciary and promote the advancement of fair, transparent, accessible, and independent judiciaries around the world.

U. S. Embassy spokesperson Donald Maynard said, “Exchanges like the one Ms. Morvan is participating in are fabulous opportunities for us to highlight the values that the United States and Barbados share. Working together to promote social change we are building a stronger, more vibrant future for the next generation.”

The IVLP is the Department of State’s premier professional exchange program which brings together emerging leaders in their respective professions to engage with U.S. counterparts and share best practices with program participants.

