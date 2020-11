When Dana Browne (not re­al name) sur­vived years of do­mes­tic vi­o­lence, all she want­ed to do was cre­ate a safe space for bat­tered women and chil­dren hav­ing the first-hand ex­pe­ri­ence.

The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.