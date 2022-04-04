Doja Cat Wants To Collaborate With Nicki Minaj Before Quitting Music

Doja Cat says she has once last request before quitting music, to collaborate with Nicki Minaj.

While on the red carpet on Sunday (April 3), the ‘Planet Her’ artist said high on her bucket list for new music collaboration is Nicki Minaj and new artist Doechii. Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj previously collaborated on the Billboard Chart-topping song “Say So” remix.

According to Doja, Nicki is still the top female rapper she wants to make new music with.

“Well everybody knows it’s Nicki [Minaj] All the time it’s Nicki and there’s new artists too that I probably want to work with later with,” she said.

“Doechii is an amazing artist, she’s actually here. Doechii is another female rapper who is incredible and she just signed with TDE and I’m obsessed,” she said to Entertainment Tonight while on the red carpet at the Grammys.

Doja Cat and Minaj’s “Say So” collab is a remix of the original song of the same name- “Say So,” which peaked at No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

The original song gave Doja her first Top 10 Hot 100 hit back in 2020. Speaking about the collab, Doja has said she “manifested” the collab.

“It was a conversation for a long time,” Doja said. “And I was like, ‘This is who I want, this is who I want. Please God, please, please, please.’ And it just happened.”

“I was ending every sentence with ‘featuring Nicki Minaj,’” she said about her Instagram Live. “So I was saying, ‘Damn you look good featuring Nicki Minaj’ [or] ‘My ass itch featuring Nicki Minaj,’” she said.

Minaj had previously passed on collaborating with Doja on her song “Get Into It (Yuh)”.

Fans had speculated that there were some background issues between the rappers, but Minaj had cleared things up, saying that the song was not in her best interest.

“The truth is, she asked me to get on that song,” Nicki Minaj said in an interview in 2021. “It’s not that I’m too busy at all. It’s just, there were middle people involved in that situation so I had told her, if it was like how me and BIA were direct and we dealt with each other directly, it would be different.”

Nicki added that she didn’t love the song she was sent and didn’t feel there was anything she could add to it. She revealed that she had asked them to send her another song and they never did.

In the meantime, Nicki Minaj has been in hot demand as many female rappers push for her to join their music. Her latest collabs were Bia and Coi Leray’s “Blick Blick”.

Doja Cat recently stunned fans when she revealed she is quitting music after fulfilling her obligations on The Weeknd’s After Hours Tour.