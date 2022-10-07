Dogs find possible human remains in Sangre Grande

News

Police are trying to determine whether bones found in Sangre Grande on Tuesday morning belonged a human or animal.

Investigators said a resident of Mandillon Trace, Coal Mine, Sangre Grande, noticed her dogs tugging at a large bone near her yard at around 10 am.

Realising the bones resembled human remains, she called the Sangre Grande police, but officers could not visit, as flooding caused by heavy rain made the road impassable.

Police from the Homicide Bureau or Investigation, Eastern Division Task Force and the Sangre Grande CID visited on Thursday and took the bones to the Forensic Science Centre for further analysis.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region II are continuing enquiries.