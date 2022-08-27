Dog put down a day after 11-year-old girl’s death

News

Rachel Bhagwandeen, 11 –

As hard as it may be, the father of 11-year-old Rachel Bhagwandeen, who was mauled to death by a dog on Thursday in Vistabella, said he intends to officiate at her funeral.

Pastor Kelvin Bhagwandeen, 47, of the New Beginning House of Praise in Chaguanas, told Newsday, “I officiated at so many people’s funerals, I want to do it for my daughter as well. It would be tough, but I want to do it.”

An autopsy is set for next week at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James. The grieving father of four from Freeport said the family is hoping to have the funeral later in the week.

The tragedy happened at Solomon Street in Vistabella, where Rachel was visiting her extended family.

The dog, a mixed breed mauled the Vistabella Presbyterian School student inside the bedroom of the family’s home.

Relatives confirmed that a vet put down the dog on Friday. No further information was given about the dog.

Rachel and her nine-year-old brother Jaylon were watching television and the dog walked into the room.

Rachel pushed Jaylon to the door and told him to run for his life. He ran and alerted his mother, Seema Bhagwandeen, 41, and other relatives nearby, who rushed to try to save the child.

Asked about counselling for the child, Bhagwandeen responded that staffers from the Social Development and Family Services from the San Fernando office visited and spoke to relatives on Thursday afternoon.

The family, he said, is “monitoring Jaylon closely.”

“The social workers advised that it should be done after the funeral. We are keeping our eyes on him. He knows that Rachel died. We explained everything to him. He was looking at her photos today. They were always together. They were playmates,” Bhagwandeen said.

“They are YouTube fans. They would watch anything from Mine Blocks to Fortnite.”

The family, he said, is trying to deal with the tragedy.

Bhagwandeen said, “My wife is in and out. I was at work at a flower shop when she called me. Because of the fact she was there when it happened, it is harder for her to deal with everything. She, too, is a pastor at the church.”

Seema has hailed her daughter a hero for saving Jaylon.

Rachel was set to write the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination next year.