Dodridge Miller to retire as Sagicor CEO

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd announced on Thursday that Dodridge D. Miller will retire as president and CEO effective the end of March.

Miller will step down from his current executive duties after more than 30 years of service to Sagicor, including serving as president and CEO since 2002. He will continue to serve on Sagicor’s Board of Directors.

Sagicor’s board has appointed Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Andre G. Mousseau to succeed Miller as president and CEO, effective April 1. Mousseau also joins the company’s Board of Directors on that date.

Mahmood Khimji, chairman of Sagicor, said “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Dodridge for his exceptional contribution to Sagicor for over 30 years.

“Under his tenure, Sagicor grew from a mutual company with less than $100 million of assets to a publicly listed multi-national corporation with over $10 billion in assets.

“Sagicor has greatly benefitted from Dodridge’s visionary leadership to become the leading financial services provider in the Caribbean with an exciting growth platform in North America.”

Khimji further stated, “As Dodridge approached his planned retirement age, the board undertook a thorough succession process including taking guidance from external advisors.

“The board unanimously supported the succession of Andre to the role of president and CEO. Andre has worked hand in hand with Dodridge in developing and executing Sagicor’s strategy since he joined the Company in 2019. We believe Andre is the right individual to drive forward with the next stage of Sagicor’s growth.”