DNA results needed after deadly Gasparillo house fire

Wilfred Chattagoon is comforted with a hug at Sacred Hearts Villa on Monday. The 40-year-old Gasparillo man’s family perished on Saturday in a fire that destroyed his home. – Marvin Hamilton

Police have taken DNA samples from relatives of three of four family members who died as a result of Saturday’s fire in Gasparillo.

Evelina Miller, 74, her five-year-old granddaughter Amy Chattergoon and Tender Grant, 22, the pregnant girlfriend of her grandson Tre Chattergoon, were burnt beyond recognition on Saturday. Grant was six months pregnant.

Another of Miller’s grandchildren, Kimberly Chattergoon, 16, was severely burned and died three days later at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Miller’s son, Louis Chattergoon, Kimberly’s father, said the family hopes to have one funeral for the victims.

So far, only Kimberly’s body has been released to the family.

Once the DNA results confirm the identities, the other bodies will be released.

An autopsy on Thursday at the hospital’s mortuary found Kimberly died from carbon monoxide poisoning and multiple organ failure.

Kimberly, 16, was a student of the Southern Academy secondary school.

The family’s home was at Caratal Road. They also lost two cars and animals in the blaze,

Miller’s daughter, Rosetta Bramble, 55, also suffered burns but was discharged from hospital on Sunday.

There are nine survivors, including four children under ten.

They have been staying at Sacred Heart Villa at Caratal Road, Gasparillo, part of the Sacred Heart RC Church’s property.

People who want to help can call Bramble at 305 1125.