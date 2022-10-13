DJ Khaled Working On New Music With Burna Boy: “I’m Inspired”

DJ Khaled and Burna Boy seem to be in the studio cooking up something new.

The We The Best Music producer shared a photograph of himself and Burna Boy sitting together as they appeared to enjoy a smoke, while other photos show the Nigerian artist in front of a mic. There are other videos of them in the studio, but Khaled is careful not to release any audio from the session. In a post on Instagram, DJ Khaled confirmed that new music is coming.

“Great energy, great vibes love and more blessings,” he captioned an image of them sitting together in a living area. There is also another video where he and Burna Boy are seen dancing, presumably to the track that Burna Boy had just laid. In a caption, Khaled wrote, “[Nigerian flag] DID.”

“Stadium music…winners work wit winners. Win wit us or watch us win! Everyone has a choice. [Nigeria] to the world,” Khaled wrote in another post.

In one post, Bounty Killer reacts to one of Khaled’s post hinting at new music with the Afrobeats sensation. “Life is for living bro,” Bounty wrote in a comment.

DJ Khaled, who is known for hosting his artists and ensuring that they are fed, also shared that he had his chef-prepared lobsters for them to dine. “Bless up @burnaboygram. Tell dem to bring the lobsters out. Khaled x @burnaboygram,” he captioned a photo of them eating.

“You see Burna Boy and Khaled and that lobster. Some boy make Chune, we gotta make global b***bo***t Chune, big tune,” Khaled speaks in Patois in a video. DJ Khaled also shows off his adaptation of Jamaican culture as he vibes to Burna Boy’s chart-topping song “Last Last”. In the video, Khaled belts out, “bap bap bap big b**bo***t tune, big tune, pull up the bumboclaat tune, man like @burnaboygram make big bumboclaat global chune,” he says.

Burna Boy has not commented on the upcoming collaboration with DJ Khaled as yet, but the artist is enjoying his career going mainstream in the United States. His track “Last Last” was recently certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) last month.