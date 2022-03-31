DJ Bravo creates IPL history as top wicket-taker

Sports

Dwayne Bravo became the all-time highest wicket-taker of IPL. Photo courtesy India Premier League

DWAYNE BRAVO has become the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he got the scalp of Deepak Hooda, during Thursday’s match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at Brabourne, India.

The 38-year-old former Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies all-rounder overtook ex-Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga on the list when he had Hooda caught by Ravindra Jadeja for 13. Bravo now has a tally of 171 IPL wickets, followed by Malinga (170), and a trio of retired Indian spinners – Amit Mishra (166), Piyush Chawla (157) and Harbhajan Singh (150).

With regards to the match itself, the Super Giants won by six wickets, after they reached 211 runs for the loss of four wickets off 19.3 overs, in response to the Super Kings’ 210/7.