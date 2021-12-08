DJ Akademiks Shares Freddie Gibbs Family Feds Connections, Calls Him 6ix9ine

DJ Akademiks says Freddie Gibbs might not be the rapper he claim to be and more like a 6ix9ine figure.

You can always count on DJ Akademiks to stir up some sort of controversy. After all, he’s made quite a name for himself because of his outlandish take on all things hip-hop. While many fans thought that his and Freddie Gibbs’ beef was over, it seems that he was just laying low, waiting for the right time to pounce.

Somewhere in mid-November, their ongoing social media feud seemingly came to an end after Gangster rapper Freddie Gibbs tweeted that he could have “smoked” Akademiks. That threat seemed to prove all too real from Akademiks, and we haven’t heard from him on Gibbs in a while.

Well, it looks like the feud is back on considering all of the things that he had to say about the “Frank Lucas” rapper when he appeared on the latest episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Gillie Da King, and Wallo’s podcast.

Firstly Akademiks recalled the tweet that Gibbs had sent out in which he indicated that it was only God that stopped him from firing on the blogger. However, according to him, that’s not how it would have gone down, and he also insinuated that Gibbs would not have dared to pull upon him.

“I believe he knew [where I was] but I don’t believe in his wildest dreams that he would pull up,” he continued. In responding to the next question on whether or not he believed Gibbs was being serious or trolling, he revealed some sensitive information about Gibbs, including his familial ties.

“This is when I realized that Freddie Gibbs is 6ix9ine. Freddie Gibbs is the son of a cop. Freddie Gibbs’ brother is a doctor. His other brother is a district attorney. Okay, let’s keep all these things in mind. Father, cop. Brother, district attorney,” he said.

He went on to add that Gibbs has another brother, who is a doctor. For him, this somehow means that the “Crime Pays” rapper should not be saying that he is a gangster rapper and should not be making threats on social media.

It looks like this one is far from over as Gibbs is undoubtedly not going to take kindly to his family ties being exposed.