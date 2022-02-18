Division of Education honours Tobago’s CAPE merit class

News

MERIT CLASS: Top Cape students (from left) Amaiya Yeates; Chelsea Price; Amber Mayhew; Odin Williams; Akiella Duncan; Tabeel Arthur; and Ayesha Leith were honoured by the Division of Education on Friday. – David Reid

The THA Division of Education, Research and Technology on Friday honoured the eight Tobago students who placed in the top ten merit list in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) 2021.

The students, who attended Signal Hill and Scarborough Secondary Schools, were presented with tokens during a simple ceremony at the Scarborough Library.

Assistant Secretary in the Division of Education, Research and Technology Orlando Kerr urged the students to continue to strive for excellence.

“I have a lion heart and I believe I can do anything that I want to do and I want you to adopt that principle,” he said.

“Always believe that you can do or you can take anything that you want to do, whether it is in Trinidad and Tobago or in any other foreign country.”

Kerr, a former Tobago TTUTA officer, said there are many young people with the potential to put the island on the map internationally.

“You have to see yourselves as being able to do that.”

He said in a time where young people are often cast in a negative light, the accomplishments of the seven students should be seen as an inspiration to others, especially given the challenges they faced during the covid19 pandemic.

“Very often, we tend to chide young people about the behaviour. But when you have young people who are shining a light and demonstrating that excellence, it is something that we must commend.”

Kerr told the students, “You can be ambassadors for Tobago and you can shine that light for Tobago.”

Secretary of Education Zorisha Hackett commended the students for following their dreams in pursuing courses that are perceived to be non-traditional.

“No doubt, there are many who would have attempted to dissuade you. There were many who would have pushed you, insisting that successful careers in this field are impossible to attain. You would have had to motivate yourselves and submit your minds to hours of study and practice.”

She said they have silenced the naysayers.

“There is a seat of honour for the students who choose the non-traditional subjects to pursue in their academic careers.”

Saying the students had sacrificed their leisure time in order to achieve success, Hackett told them, “You should feel proud that your work is recognised as being among the best in the Caribbean. You have left a legacy for your schools and the other students.”

She also praised the teachers for the dedication during the pandemic.

“Over the past two years, teaching and learning transformed rapidly from face to face to remote learning as the result of the global pandemic. New knowledge was necessary even as teachers learned how to support students using various forms of technology.”

Hackett urged the parents to celebrate the achievements of their children.

“Parents, you have been the winds beneath the wings of your children, and today I stand here looking on at the pride in your eyes, the love, the support, encouragement, a period where you yourselves would have been uncertain of the challenges that lay ahead.”

She lamented that too often the successes of children go unnoticed.

Tobago’s CAPE merit students: Ayesha Lee, of Scarborough Secondary; Amaiya Yeates, of Signal Hill Secondary School, third in Performing Arts, Unit 2, Drama; Chelsea Price, of Signal Hill Secondary School, third in Performing Arts, Unit 2, Drama; Amber Mayhew, of Signal Hill Secondary School, seventh in Performing Arts, Unit 2, Drama; Odin Williams, of Signal Hill Secondary School, seventh in Art and Design, Unit 2; Akiella Duncan, of Signal Hill Secondary School, ninth in Building and Mechanical Engineering Drawing, Unit 2; Tabeel Arthur, of Signal Hill Secondary school, fourth in Building and Mechanical Engineering Drawing, Unit 2; Ayesha Leith, of Scarborough Secondary School, seventh in Building and Mechanical Engineering Drawing, Unit 2.