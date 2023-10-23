Divali to be celebrated on November 12

News

FILE PHOTO: Rohini Mangru of St Johns Trace Siparia lights deyas at the band stand of the Royal Botanic Gardens, St Ann’s, Port of Spain at Divali celebrations hosted by the Office of the President on October 14, 2017. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Divali will be celebrated on November 12 in Trinidad and Tobago.

A statement issued by the Communications Ministry on Sunday said President Christine Kangaloo had declared the date in accordance with Section 4 (1) of the Public Holidays and Festivals Act.

Kangaloo did so on the advice of the Cabinet.