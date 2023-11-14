News

Sisters Anya and Zaara Ibrahim celebrate Divali at their Longdenville home. –

Divali 2023 was celebrated on Sunday. Newsday readers across the country sent photos of their celebrations on and leading up to this auspicious Hindu festival.

Students of San Fernando Central Secondary School during their Divali programme last week. –

FAMILY TRADITIONS: John Dookie and his wife Lyssa Dookie with their two children, Jenelle and Jerome Dookie at their Rio Claro home on Divali night. –

BIRTHDAY BLESSINGS: Aaron Mangroo celebrated his 10th birthday on Divali Day. –

Dylon (left) and Brandon Singh prepare to set out deyas at their Barrackpore home on Sunday night. –

FAMILY TIME: Naleni Soogrim-Harry and her family celebrate Divali at their Endeavour home on Sunday. –

Ashika Dookie and other children from Petit Morne Krishna Mandir during the temple’s Divali celebration. –

Students of the Avocat Vedic School playing tassa during the school’s Divali celebration last week. –

DISPELLING DARKNESS: Keston Singh, of Claxton Bay, gets ready to set out deyas on Divali night. –