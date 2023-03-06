Dispute over land leaves 3 injured in Penal

News

File photo/David Reid

A dispute over land in Penal left three relatives, including a 57-year-old woman, with injuries, on Sunday.

The police said an argument broke out at the family’s home at Laltoo Trace at around 6.15 pm.

A 57-year-old man reported to the police that two male relatives attacked him in the garage. In defending himself, he “swiped” a cutlass at them, injuring one, age 34.

The female relative, 57, stepped in to break up the fight, and she, too, received injuries.

The two men and woman were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital. Penal police are investigating.