Disorderly Princes Town man, 26, jailed

A 26-year-old who identified himself as the “Holy Ghost” has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest.

On Monday, David Femi Roberts faced Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine.

The court heard that Roberts was walking along Buen Intento Road, Princes Town, at around 8.30 am on Monday, and PC Kevin Burton, who was on foot patrol, saw him not wearing a mask.

The policeman approached Roberts, also of Buen Intento Road, and told him about the offence.

Roberts began waving his hands and shouting, “I don’t have to wear a mask! I am the Holy Ghost. You cannot lock me up.”

The policeman told him about behaving in a disorderly manner and held on to him, but he pulled away violently. The policeman subdued Roberts and took him to the police station. Police gave him a ticket for not wearing a mask while in public.

Roberts told the magistrate twice that he was the Holy Ghost.

When she asked his name a third time, he replied: “David Femi Roberts.”

Asked what he did for a living, Roberts said he begs people for money. He added he learned joinery and another trade while in jail.

“If I start working, people will not believe I am the Holy Ghost,” he told the magistrate.

Sgt Shazeed Mohammed prosecuted, and PC Burton laid the charges.

The magistrate sentenced him to two weeks’ imprisonment on each charge. The sentences are to run concurrently.