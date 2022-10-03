Dismembered body found floating in Chaguaramas waters

News

File photo –

Police are trying to identify the body of a man found dismembered in the waters off Chaguaramas on Sunday.

Details were still sketchy up to press time, but police told Newsday reports of a severed leg being found in the water came to police at about 10.45 pm. Kayakers and beachgoers found the remains floating near the kayak centre.

Shortly after, a severed head was found.

Police and Coast Guard officers responded to the report and found the dismembered body of a man. The body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy is expected to be done pending identification.