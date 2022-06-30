Disaster crews head to villages from Matelot to Matura

News

Screenshot showing flooding in the rural communities from Matura to Matelot.

Hundreds of villagers from the rural fishing communities stretching from Matelot to Matura were swamped by torrential rainfall on Wednesday evening.

Several rivers breached their banks, and triggered landslides along the Toco Main Road and Paria Main Road.

Disaster management units from the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation were dispatched shortly after 7 am on Thursday to help the villagers.

About 20 people were taken to shelters on Wednesday night, and private contractors tried to clear rocks, trees and mud which slipped off the mountainous terrain onto the roads.

There have been no reports of injuries.

More as this story develops.