Disappointed Rowley commits to continued service to Tobago

ALTHOUGH disappointed with the results of Monday’s Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections, the Prime Minister has acknowledged the people have spoken and have opted for change.

However, he said the party remains resolute and commits to continue to be of service to all of the people of Tobago.

Rowley’s People’s National Movement (PNM), which had been in control of the THA for the past 21 years, suffered a bruising defeat to the Watson Duke Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

Five parties contested the historic election, the second for the year, in an attempt to break the January six-six deadlock.

Preliminary reports indicate that the PDP secured 12 of the 15 THA seats. The PNM was reportedly only able to hold on to three. It lost some by very narrow margins, which may be subject to recounts in the coming days.

Rowley did not speak on Monday night after the party conceded defeat, but issued a statement on Tuesday which was posted on his and the PNM’s Facebook account.

He said: “Once again, the people of Tobago have gone to the polls, as required, and have taken part in free and fair elections, cementing our position that in this nation democracy is very much alive and well taken care of.

“The results have clearly indicated that the people of Tobago, on this occasion, have opted for change. The PNM, having managed the affairs of Tobago for 21 years, unbroken, must thank the people of Tobago for the many occasions when you would have entrusted us with the responsibility for your care, attention and development.

“On this occasion when we have been replaced, even in disappointment, we commit to continue to be of service to all the people of Tobago, remain resolute in our support of the further development of the island and the improvement in the quality of life of all Tobagonians.

“The various campaigns held out various clear positions to the people and the winning party, the PDP, now has a clear mandate to stand by the commitments it held out to the population of Tobago.

“The PNM and the central Government will continue to respect the wishes of the people of Tobago and will do all that is within its capacity and responsibility to ensure that Tobago progresses within the administration of Trinidad and Tobago as required by the existing laws and our common pursuit of national development.”

