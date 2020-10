An­oth­er cor­po­rate com­pa­ny has reached out to as­sist fam­i­lies who can­not af­ford com­put­er de­vices for their chil­dren. Fol­low­ing the clo­sure of schools due to the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic, Caribbean Safe­ty Prod­ucts and Delta Force be­gan do­nat­ing lap­tops and Ipads to as­sist chil­dren with their on­line class­es.