Director: PCA needs $$ to deal with more complaints

WHILE the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has sufficient funds to manage its daily operations, the authority will need additional funding to deal with an increasing number of complaints against police officers.

PCA director David West made this comment to members of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) during a meeting at the Red House, Port of Spain on Wednesday.

The meeting was held to examine the PCA’s 2015-2021 financial statements.

Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs (AGLA) acting deputy permanent secretary Cher Augustine-Hamilton said the PCA received total funding of $128,160, 340 from the AGLA for the 2015-2021 period. As an independent body under the Constitution, Augustine-Hamilton added that the PCA was not under the control of any other entity.

West said the authority’s mandate was “to investigate criminal offences involving police officers, serious police misconduct and matters related thereto.”

The PCA has been in operation for 13 years.

He added that the PCA continued to be “the reliable authority leading the way to justice.”

West told PAC members that the authorit was well-funded in terms of its daily operations. But with an increasing number of complaints coming to it and its efforts to improve its technological capabilities, West said the PCA “requires some funding to provide for those enhancements.”

On the technology front, he added that a mobile app launched by the authority to increase its outreach to members of the public who wish to make complaints needed to be upgraded.

In response to a question from PAC chairman, Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo, West said it was possible there could be an increased number of complaints coming to the authority if the size of the police service was increased.

In his budget presentation in the House of Representatives on September 26, Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced that to bring the police back up to full strength “we (government) have mandated the Commissioner of Police to triple the intake of police recruits in 2024, from the usual annual intake of 300 recruits a year to 1,000 recruits in 2024.”

PCA deputy director Michelle Solomon-Baksh said there were currently 11 vacancies in the authority’s investigative and legal departments.

West added that all employees at the PCA were contract employees, each with contracts lasting three years. Solomon-Baksh said the covid19 pandemic was a great lesson to the PCA, as it learnt to better manage its resources and undertake its functions through improvements in technology.

“We use technology in our investigations and processes to our advantage.”

In describing the authority’s management of its available finances as efficient, West said, “We have. I would say a small war chest.”

He added that it could be used for any unexpected expenses which might arise during a financial year.

In response to a question from PAC member, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, West said the the authority did procure the services of an external consultant to help it investigate the “day of total policing.”

Solomon-Baksh added, “External help will only be needed for things that we can’t do in-house.”

West also said the PCA had a maintenance schedule for its fleet of vehicles, some of which were ten years old.

He added that while none were on the verge of collapse, the authority would need better vehicles to traverse some of the rougher terrain its members might need to go into.

West said the cost of those vehicles could be $1 million.

Responding to additional questions from Browne, West said the PCA offered avenues for prisoners and migrants to make complaints to it.

Earlier in the meeting, West told PAC member Opposition Senator Jearlean John that the authority partners with the Living Waters Community to assist migrants who may wish to make complaints against police officers.

West said through its 2016-2018 strategic plan, the authority was able to improve its operational efficiency and accessibility.

He added the authority’s operations will be further enhanced through the launch of its new strategic plan next year.