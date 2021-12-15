Diptee: Brace for more food-price increases

News

File photo/ Roger Jacob

President of the Supermarket Association (SATT) Rajiv Diptee has warned of more price increases on food.

He said while value-added tax (VAT) had been removed on some items, prices may not vary much because of the accessibility challenges which were largely due to the global impacts of the pandemic.

Diptee explained the recent bout of price increases in shipping, freight, import and duties had made in difficult for SATT’s members to continue absorbing price shocks, and rising prices would be passed on to the consumers.

But, he said, “We wish to make it abundantly clear that no member in SATT is engaging in predatory practices at this time.

“We are experiencing a deep fallout from the calamitous effects felt by the global supply chain made more deleterious at this time by the pandemic. Rising prices are being passed on and, as an import-dependent nation, there is little we can do to prevent that.”

He pointed out that VAT has been removed from basic food items and people had access to staples, saying SATT member stores did their best to keep inventory items for the indigent and vulnerable.

He added, ” As a fiercely competitive sector, customers can be comforted by the deals and specials put out by the competition.”

Last week Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar called for the removal of VAT on all food items because of the implications of the pandemic, which has left thousands of people jobless.

“The Government can afford to give the people of Trinidad and Tobago a Merry Christmas by at least removing the VAT on all food items.

“I plead with Keith Rowley to spare a thought for those going hungry in our nation and implement this policy which will help people to afford to feed their families this Christmas,” she said in a statement.

From November 1, numerous items were exempted from VAT.

These included: vegetable/soya bean, coconut and canola oil and ghee; peanut butter; black pepper, geera and other spices; family cereal, cereals for children; milk substitute; condensed milk; instant and ground coffee; black and green tea; orange, apple and fresh juice; still bottled water; seasoned meat, sausages; canned tuna, mackerel, peas, beans, corn, mixed vegetables; mayonnaise, ketchup; roti skin; soup (packaged); soya (chunks and minced); ground dhal; cheese slices; table butter; pigtail; bologna, ham and turkey slices chicken lunch meats; and biscuits and crackers.