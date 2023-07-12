Digital Transformation Minister: ‘International resources’ part of cyber attack probe

News

Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus. File photo/ Roger Jacob

MINISTER of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus has said “international resources” are involved in investigations into a recent cyber attack on the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs.

On July 7, the Ministry of Digital Transformation revealed the attack and said actions were being taken to minimise the threat.

“This unauthorised and illegal access has negatively impacted operations at the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs and certain associated divisions,” a release said.

It said the ministries were working with “leading industry cyber security experts.”

Asked about this by Newsday on Tuesday, Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, said, “I am not at liberty to comment while the investigations are ongoing.”

Responding to Newsday on Wednesday, Bacchus said there are “multiple agencies involved in the address of this situation. These include local and international resources.

“As you will appreciate, there are multiple phases involved when dealing with cyber attack situations. Work continues.”

When Newsday contacted the police Cybercrime Unit, officials said investigations are “at a very sensitive stage” so no public comments can be made at this time.