Digital Ministry opens 3 ICT centres

Some young people use computers during the opening of the Trincity ICT access centre as a facilitator looks on. - Photo courtesy the Ministry of Digital Transformation

THE Ministry of Digital Transformation has opened three information and communication technology (ICT) centres in Trincity, La Brea and Tarodale, San Fernando.

A media release sent on April 7 said the initiative is part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to expand ICT access for underserved communities.

While the release did not highlight the exact opening dates for each centre, it confirmed they were formally opened in April and are located in community centres in the respective areas.

The ministry said it is also part of its continued partnership with the Ministry of Sport and Community Development. As of now, there are a 22 ICT centres in Trinidad.

At the opening of the La Brea Centre, Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus said these centres play a transformative role in communities.

"Embracing ICT is the key to building a truly connected, inclusive, and thriving digital society," he said.

The release said the centres offer a range of services including digital skills development opportunities, support in using digital technologies, internet access, laptops, computer devices and printing services.

It also provides training and conference facilities for learning and collaboration, all supported by staff members from the community.

"The Access TT Programme aims to open doors to digital learning, jobs and innovation. It empowers youth and entrepreneurs with tools for success in the digital economy. Bridging the digital divide, it connects our community to the world. Together, we’re building a smarter, more inclusive future for all," the statement read.

Kerlia Seunarinesingh, a secondary school student from Trincity, said the centre will provide more opportunities for young people and help older people understand and learn technology.

"Young people know how to navigate technology, but now there is a place for the older generation to utilise it," she said.

San Fernando resident Jenelle Tang said, "I’m most excited to sign up for WeLearnTT. The service here has been so nice; they are very helpful and friendly. This is good for the community; it will really improve it. My two sons really enjoyed the session the staff had with them."