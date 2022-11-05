Digicel opens its biggest store, in downtown Port of Spain

News

Colin Greaves, Digicel head of public relations, speaks with staff at the launch of Digicel’s flagship store on the second floor of Excellent City Centre, Lower Frederick Street , Port of Spain on Thursday evening. – SUREASH CHOLAI

DIGICEL CEO Abraham Smith said the company’s new flagship store in Excellent City Centre, Port of Spain, was a move to get closer to its customers, speaking at the gala launch of the outlet on Thursday. The event featured performances by parang group Voces de Promesa and soca singer Rome, plus hosting by the Digicel girls.

Smith said, “We know that it’s been a tough couple years, but I’m happy that tonight we get to once again celebrate Christmas, and the opening of this new store, together.”

He said Digicel had moved the outlet from its offices at Maraval Road to a more convenient location for its customers in the capital.

“We want to be with our customers, meet them where they are, and improve the ease of doing business with us, because at Digicel it’s all about customer.”

He said during the pandemic, Digicel was a true leader in the digital space in keeping Trinidad and Tobago reliably connected, with multiple digital touch points leading to much less the foot traffic into its outlets.

“As (fewer) customers were physically visiting the store, we saw it as the perfect opportunity to relocate to a space where it would be closer to our customers and allow us to better serve their needs.

“This store is a lot more accessible, especially to the travelling public, as it is now on numerous taxis routes and we have ensured that it is well equipped to deliver an upgraded customer experience.”

Smith said this was Digicel’s largest store in TT, at about 5,000 square feet.

The store included The Knowledge Bar, to improve the tech savvy of customers, who could also interact with Digicel’s home-based products, mobile gadgets and phones.

“We’ve thought about the customer, simplified their experience with us, and pushed digital a bit further with the inclusion of more self-service kiosks for bill payments, and self-service computers where customers can request services, troubleshoot issues and log tickets on their own.”

Customers can now shop on Saturdays from 8 am-2 pm.

“Moving our experience centre downtown also speaks to our commitment to the city.

“While others packed up and left the city, Digicel continues to make huge investments to bridge the digital divide and bring technology to the people of Port of Spain.”

Smith said Digicel was committed to the Government’s plans for a revitalised and rejuvenated capital.

“We promise to deliver live shows, Carnival concerts and numerous activities as Digicel shakes up the city. We are in everything!

He said Digicel in Everything was the theme of its 2022 Christmas Campaign.

“Actually, we are giving away over $1 million in prizes as well as great discounts on our services and added value throughout the season.

“This Christmas, one grand prize winner will walk away with $100,000 in cash, a home makeover and free groceries for a year. We also will be giving away daily and weekly bonuses and prizes like new televisions and PCs.”

New customers signing up for Digicel-plus will get a month of HBO Max and Disney-plus and also chances to win prizes.

“Now that the world is opening up once again, we want to help our customers travel and experience new things, so we also have a pair of airline tickets up for grabs this season. I told you, everyday customers win with Digicel, and we have some really great prizes just for them.”

Smith said the Digicel Foundation was also spreading Christmas cheer in communities across TT, as seen on social media.

He thanked Digicel’s partners in opening the flagship store, including Excellent Stores CEO Franco Siu Chong and mayor Joel Martinez.

“To our staff who work at this store, thank you for just being the best. We’ve only been receiving great reviews from customers, and I thank you for all you do and for bringing your best selves to work, every day, and for serving our customers with joy and helping us earn the privilege of being their network of choice.”

Smith also thanked Digicel’s customers.

“Your enthusiasm, ideas and feedback energise us and keep us striving to be the best. You deserve the best, you demand the best, and Digicel is here to deliver the best.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Smith said the move to downtown Port of Spain was an investment that signalled Digicel’s faith in the country’s economy and future prospects.