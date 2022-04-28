Digicel monitoring WhatsApp disruptions

News

While there have been some issues in accessing mobile messaging app WhatsApp throughout Thursday afternoon, telecommunications company Digicel says it is continuing to monitor any difficulties customers may face.

On its official Twitter account, WhatsApp reported that it was experiencing some difficulties adding that it was, “working to get things running smoothly again.”

Contacted for comment, Digicel head of public relations Colin Greaves said while the company was aware of the reports of difficulties on WhatsApp, all of Digicel’s systems continued to be operational and functioning at the required levels.

“It’s widely known there are things online and customers messaging online that the WhatsApp app seems to be down but that doesn’t seem to be a Trinidad problem, that seems to be a global problem but our customers can still have access to their regular connectivity and data supply to do the things they need to so.”