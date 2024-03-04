Digicel helps pan sides open technology centres

News

CEO of Digicel Trinidad and Tobago and board director of the Digicel Foundation Abraham Smith (on the right), gets a quick pan lesson at Pandemonium Panyard in Belmont at the launch of the Digicel Foundation’s Technology in Education Centres on February 28. –

Digicel Foundation’s Technology in Education Programme in partnership with Pan Trinbago helped three steel orchestras open technology centres.

In a statement on Friday, the foundation said Pandemonium, joint 2024 Panorama winner Trinidad All Stars and Valley Harps Steel Orchestra celebrated the opening of the centres at Pandemonium’s panyard at Norfolk Street, Belmont on February 28.

The statement said they were the first of eight centres to open at panyards this year.

“Each centre is equipped with five computers, a printer, furniture, air-conditioning units, and one year of free high-speed internet from Digicel Plus,” it added.

This is the second year of the Digicel Foundation’s Technology in Education programme, which aims to help bridge the digital divide by increasing access to the internet and technology in underserved communities.

The foundation has invested TT$540,000 in eight centres at panyards which reflects its ongoing commitment to culture and community development, the statement said.

Abraham Smith, CEO of Digicel Trinidad and Tobago and Board Director of the Digicel Foundation, chats with a young pannist in the new Technology in Education Centre at Pandemonium Panyard in Belmont last Wednesday. PHOTO COURTESY DIGICEL FOUNDATION –

Digicel’s CEO and foundation board member Abraham Smith said the centres were not just spaces with computers and printers but vibrant “hubs of empowerment, designed to increase access to the internet and unleash the power of technology.”

The statement said Smith called on the audience to imagine the exciting opportunities the centres would create – from budding musicians composing and arranging music, to Belmont residents exploring business ventures using technology.

Trinidad All Stars PRO Staci-Ann Patrick thanked the Digicel Foundation during the launch on behalf of all three bands for its important investment in youth pannists who she described as the melody of the country, the statement said.

Chairman of the Pan Trinbago’s northern region Desiree Myers said, “We are extremely enthused and excited at this partnership aimed at youth empowerment and at the continued synergistic relationship with the Digicel Foundation.”