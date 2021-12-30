Digicel Foundation invites NPOs to apply for funding

News

The Digicel Foundation is inviting registered Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) to apply for funding through its organisation.

In a statement issued on December 29 the foundation announced it is looking for project partners to submit applications for sustainable projects that transform communities. The projects are be able to be implemented within six-eight weeks and are aimed at providing services or opportunities to its beneficiaries.

Registered groups are invited to apply for funding up to $100,000. The foundation is encouraging applicants to indicate how their beneficiaries are to be impacted through the use of innovation.

Application forms can be found on the foundation’s social media pages. The foundation said only one application per organisation will be considered.

Digicel is in 32 markets throughout the Caribbean, Central America and Pacific. The company provides LTE and fibre networks along with a suite of apps. Digicel has investments over US$7 billion and has committed itself to communities in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and TT. The Digicel Foundation has contributed to the lives of over three million people.

The statement said Digicel’s brand Better Together is promising “simply more” to its customers and communities as its 7,000 employees work together across the globe to make its pledge a reality.