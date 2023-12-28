Digicel Foundation gifts Chaguanas preschool with playground

News

Bearing all smiles! Kids of Eden Academy preschool in Edinburgh 500 happily pose with a team of Digicel Retention Agents during their first playday at their newly enhanced outdoor play area courtesy the ‘Digi Christmas is D Bess’ Staff Initiative – Photo courtesy Digicel

EDEN Academy preschool in Chaguanas now has a new playground thanks to the Digicel Foundation.

In a statement on Wednesday, the foundation said the Digicel retention team delivered the playground as a Christmas gift.

Digicel Foundation Board director Paula Sankar with students of Eden Academy

Digicel’s collections and retention supervisor Stephanie Joseph said outdoor spaces for playing and learning have a positive impact on the “holistic development of early learners.” Joseph, along with her colleagues Shermelle King, Alyssa Awai, and Tia Isaac got $10,000 through the Digicel Foundation’s Digi Christmas is D Bess staff initiative and used it for the project.

The statement said the children got toys, party bags and a “fun-filled day with a bouncy castle and games at the playground unveiling on Friday.

A child enjoys her new creative outdoor play area. – Photo courtesy Digicel

“In addition to play park equipment, the Digicel team also donated a plant grow box to the school to introduce the children to growing their own food. The children started things off right away by planting celery and chive.”

Digicel Foundation Board director Paula Sankar engages in a fun planting exercise with preschoolers of Eden Academy in their newly donated plant grow box. – Photo courtesy Digicel.