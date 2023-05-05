Digicel disappointed in TATT social media ‘error’

News

Gilbert Peterson – CHOLAI

DIGICEL says it is disappointed in a social media post made by the Telecommunications Authority (TATT) suggesting that its customers switch service providers if they are dissatisfied by the company’s latest rate increase.

This week, Digicel announced that from June 1, there will be changes to subscriptions for cable and internet. All customers will be affected with the exception of those who have the Fibre 350, Modern Fibre 350, Modern Fibre 50 and Variety 50 plans, as well as all BIG plans.

In a notice on its website, it said, “like every company across the globe,” it is dealing with the impact of “substantial increases in the costs of doing business.

“…Not to mention here in TT, internet usage has doubled when compared to pre-pandemic levels, the costs of international television content continues to rise, and over-the-top apps are growing in popularity, increasing internet pressures and further driving up our operational costs.”

In addition, it said demands for internet with faster speeds and greater reliability means the company must improve the company’s resilience.

“Since our services are only as good as the money we invest in them, we must take action to ensure that what we deliver matches up to what you expect.”

It said the $25 fee to downgrade a plan will be waived until further notice, and that downgrades would be processed within three business days.

Digicel had also increased its rates for the services in February, as well as a year ago.

This caused outrage on social media as many customers voiced their complaints.

In response to this, TATT made a social media post on Wednesday reminding the public of their rights.

The post included an image that said, “Another price increase??? Digicel customers! Tired of those price increases? Don’t get forced into a larger or more costly plan or bundle. You have the right to choose! Select the plan that is right for you. There is no cost to change your package.”

However, this was eventually removed and replaced with an image omitting Digicel’s name and keeping all other details.

In an e-mailed response to Newsday, Digicel said while it appreciates TATT’s responsibility to maintain transparency and inform the public of correct processes and customer operations, “We are disappointed in the social media post in question.

“Section 18(5) of the Telecommunications Act, chapter 47:31, mandates the authority to act in an objective, transparent, and non-discriminatory manner in the performance of its functions and exercise of its powers. It is unfortunate, however, that the authority singled out one concessionaire for price increases while other telecommunication and broadcasting concessionaires who also recently implemented price increases were not subjected to similar actions.”

On Monday, Flow also raised its rates by 3.5 per cent.

Digicel said it values transparency and openness with its customers, which is why it not only issued a public notice but e-mailed each customer.

“Our package adjustments benefit customers in the long-run, as they ultimately receive better value and a better quality of service.”

Asked about this, TATT chairman Gilbert Peterson said the inclusion of Digicel’s name in the post was a mistake.

“You can’t really narrow it down to any particular provider.”

Asked how it was allowed to happen, he said from his understanding, it was meant to be a general ad but because it was done around the time two companies increased rates, “Digicel’s name just got cut and paste…It was an error”

He then directed Newsday to the authority’s CEO, Cynthia Reddock-Downes, saying she could provide further clarity.

Reddock-Downes reiterated that it was an error, saying, “We don’t normally identify particular service providers so that was very unusual.”

Asked if an apology will be issued to Digicel, she said, “What I’m saying is it was just an error, we’ve replaced it, and no.”

She added, “As far as we are concerned, that’s not a story.”