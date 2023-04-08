Digicel confirms network outage

News

The advisory from Digicel posted to social media on Good Friday after disruptions were experienced on the network. –

Digicel customers experienced connectivity issues on Good Friday with many complaining that their internet network, phone calls and cable services were down.

Attempts to contact Digicel CEO Abraham Smith and head Digicel’s of public relations, Colin Graves, from Newsday’s landline, for a comment on the situation were unsuccessful as calls to their Digicel numbers did not go through.

Newsday was able to get onto Digicel’s 100 customer care toll-free service, using a Digicel phone, after three attempts.

However, the interactive voice response agent said the call center was experiencing longer than normal hold times. It then went on to encourage the use of Digicel’s live chat platform before redirecting the call to the main menu.

Digicel, in a statement on social media, at around 5.20 pm, said it is aware of the network outage affecting some of its services.

It added: “Our technical teams are investigating the issue and working hard to bring it back up as fast as we can. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and we appreciate your patience while we work to resolve the issue.”

Social media users criticised the outage.

Under one Facebook post, people from Macoya, Toco, Barataria, Freeport, Claxton Bay, Curepe, Chaguanas, Point Fortin and Couva, all posted comments saying their Digicel service was down. A few people commented that they were having no negative issues with their Digicel service.