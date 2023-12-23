Digicel brings Christmas cheer to children

News

Principal of Nelson Street Boys’ Primary School Frances Gerais-Heath and students of SS Nursery and Preschool with members of the Digicel Retention Team. – Photo courtesy Digicel

The employees of telecommunications provider Digicel brought joy to children of Port of Spain and environs on Tuesday with heartfelt Christmas gifts.

As part of the staff initiative Digi Christmas is D Bess, five Digicel teams received $10,000 each from the Digicel Foundation to spread cheer and uplift a community of their choice during the Christmas season.

On December 19, Nelson Street Boys’ Primary School and Raffa House Children’s Home in Laventille both received their gifts from Digicel’s Retention Team and Internal Audit Team respectively.

Members of Digicel’s Internal Audit Team brought gifts, cake and Christmas cheer to Raffa House Children’s Home on December 19 – Photo courtesy The Digicel Foundation

The Retention Team of Martina Sanchez, Selene Hearn, Josiah Superville and Shennelle Noel, whose son attends the Nelson Street Boys’, put their grant toward enhancement efforts at the school.

They also donated a small freezer, fans and printer toner as well as a tent, copy paper and fans for SS Nursery and Preschool.

Noel said, “The principals and the students were very excited and happy about the donation. It felt good to be able to give back to improve the school life and efforts of the teachers at the school.”

The Internal Audit Team used its grant to host a Christmas party with treats and gifts for the children living at Raffa House, and purchased a new washing machine for the home. The children received basketballs and hoops, netballs, footballs, bicycles and reading books as well as care packages.

Digicel Foundation board member Trijata Maraj (centre) welcomes children from SS Nursery and Preschool to Digicel’s offices on December 19. – Photo by Meiyora Studios

The team included Digicel group internal audit manager Kevin Wilkinson, Mawali Roberts, Patrina Patterson, Samantha Stafford, and Ashley Burrows.

Wilkinson said, “The bicycles became an instant favourite. It was a heartening sight to witness the immediate impact these gifts had on the children’s spirits.

“It should be a reminder to all of us of the significance of compassion and kindness, especially to the less fortunate, and we feel incredibly honoured to have been allowed to make such a meaningful contribution to the lives of these deserving children.”