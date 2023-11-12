Digicel announces network upgrade

News

Digicel has announced a network upgrade for select 2G customers.

In a statement on Friday, the company said this upgrade will end its 2G network on March 31, 2024, so it can focus on advanced technologies, including 3G, 4G, 4G LTE and LTE-A.

The release said the move is designed to provide customers with improved call quality and clarity, faster browsing, smoother connectivity, better video streaming and an overall improved user experience.

Digicel said by upgrading from 2G, customers will be able to explore a wider range of mobile applications and services using the internet.

To ensure a seamless transition, the company encourages customers to upgrade their 2G SIM cards to 4G LTE compatible SIM cards and check their devices to ensure they support the latest 3G technology.

The company also urged customers to upgrade their devices to fully benefit from the enhanced network capabilities.

Customers can visit Digicel’s website to find out if their SIMs are compatible.

The company said more information and assistance for SIM card and device upgrades will be provided in the coming weeks.

General manager of consumer mobile at Digicel Reyanne Sobers said, “We appreciate our customers’ understanding, patience and continued trust in our services. This upgrade reaffirms our commitment to delivering the best solutions on TT’s most reliable network.”